Sanders fed up with Clinton campaign's 'negativity'

By Reuters   April 17, 2016 | 10:55 pm GMT+7
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders says he is tired of being 'beaten up' by the 'negativity' of Hillary Clinton's campaign.

Speaking on CBS' Face the Nation, Sanders was asked about the increasingly negative tone of the Democratic presidential race to which he responded, "They've gone after us in every single area, in a way that just misrepresents my views."

Last week, Sanders and Clinton attacked each other over their judgment and experience in a high-volume debate five days before the crucial New York primary.

The last nine opinion polls taken in New York, a state where Sanders was born and Clinton served eight years as a U.S. senator, show her holding a double-digit advantage over him ahead of Tuesday's New York vote, the next nominating contest on the road to a July national convention and the Nov. 8 election.

But Sanders says he believes he has a "real shot" at winning in New York.
