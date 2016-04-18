"The Jungle Book" wows with $103.6 million

By Reuters April 18, 2016 | 06:26 am GMT+7

A children's classic story is brought back to life in "The Jungle Book" which took number one the box office, outshining "Barbershop" and "The Boss."



Disney's remaking of the 1967 "The Jungle Book" classic took the North American box office by storm over the weekend, collecting some 103.6 million dollars in ticket sales.



The live action/CGI hybrid brings to life a story about a young boy who is raised by wolves and survives an attack from a bloodthirsty tiger.



"Barbershop: The Next Cut" also made the cut for movie-goers to the tune of 20.2 million, according to studio estimates.



It stars musician-turned-actor Ice Cube in the latest "Barbershop" franchise installment where beauty salon and barber shop stylists trade barbs when they're forced to share a workspace.



But other contenders couldn't outshine "The Boss" which earned an estimated 10.2 million in tickets sales.. and movie-goers can't seem to get enough of Melissa McCarthy's brownie empire.