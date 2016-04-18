Rio celebrates President impeachment vote

By Reuters April 18, 2016 | 12:50 pm GMT+7

Copacabana beach turns into a block party after congressmen voted overwhelmingly to send impeachment proceedings against embattled President Dilma Rousseff to the Senate.



Copacabana beach erupted in celebration after Brazil's lower house of Congress reached the 342 votes needed to move forward with an impeachment trial for President Dilma Rousseff for breaking budget laws.



Her impeachment now moves to the Senate for trial, a major step towards potentially ending 13 years of leftist Workers Party rule in the divided nation.



Celebrations broke out on the streets of Brasilia as well, where congressmen had been debating grounds for impeachment all day.