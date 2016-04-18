Death toll rises to 272 after Ecuador earthquake

Search and rescue continues after Ecuador earthquake kills more than 270 people.



Rescuers pump oxygen into an earthquake victim in Pedernales, Ecuador.



The death toll from Saturday's massive quake rose to at least 272 with more than 2000 injured.



Buildings and homes in this coastal town, near the epicenter, were reduced to rubble.



Rescuers work to remove large chunks of debris hoping to find those still trapped.



Some of the victims were brought here to the town's still-intact stadium where members of the Ecuadorean Red Cross are treating the injured.



It's also where bodies are being stored.



Ecuador's President Rafael Correa said the priority was saving lives.



An affectionate hug in solidarity to families who've lost loved ones, he said. The priority is to save human lives. The country is in a state of emergency.



The government called it the country's worst quake since 1979. In that disaster, 600 people were killed and 20,000 injured, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.