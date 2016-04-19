Lumineers bump Kanye on charts

The Lumineers topple Kanye West's reign on U.S. charts.



Folk rockers The Lumineers knocked Kanye West off the top spot on the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album chart on Monday (April 18). "Cleopatra," the second album from the Colorado-based group best known for its 2012 hit "Ho Hey," sold 125,000 units from album and song sales and 17 million streams.



Rapper West's "The Life of Pablo," which topped the chart last week based on the strength of streaming activity, dropped to No. 4 this week with 47,000 units.



"The Life of Pablo," is West's seventh studio album.



The only other new entry on the top ten of the Billboard 200 chart this week was "Gore" by metal rockers Deftones at No. 2, selling 71,000 units.