Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke and Julianne Moore at the Tribeca Film Festival

By Reuters April 19, 2016 | 10:20 am GMT+7

Nicole Kidman, Viola Davis and Ethan Hawke were among the celebrities who brought star power to the Tribeca Film Festival in New York over the weekend.



On Friday, (April 15) Oscar winner Julianne Moore helped her director husband, Bart Freundlich, celebrate the world premiere of his film "Wolves" starring Michael Shannon, Carla Gugino and newcomer Taylor John Smith.



The film set in the 70s, is centered around a high school basketball star and his family dysfunctional family.



Nicole Kidman was joined on the red carpet with her husband, Keith Urban at the U.S. premiere of "The Family Fang" on Saturday (April 16).



The film is actor Jason Bateman's sophomore directing effort.



Kidman and Bateman play brother and sister in the film that takes an odd, crazy and funny look at families.



"We shot the film here, so it's really cool that it's playing this festival. And just to be a part of this festival at all is really an honor. We were really thrilled to be invited," said Bateman.



Later that night, Alicia Silverstone, Molly Ringwald and James Franco celebrated the world premiere of "King Cobra."



Emmy winner Viola Davis took a break from her "How to Get Away With Murder" television duties to celebrate the world premiere of "Custody" on Sunday (April 17).



The movie deals with the difficult times families have when they go through the court system, however, it's told from the point of view of the judges.



The Tribeca Film Festival will run from April 13-24.