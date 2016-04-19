Several killed, wounded in Kabul attack: Afghan president

The Afghanistan president said a number of people were killed in a suicide attack on national security agency office in Kabul.



A Taliban suicide car bomber attacked an office of Afghanistan's main national security agency in Kabul on Tuesday, killing or wounding several people, the first assault in the capital since the group declared their new spring offensive a week ago.



President Ashraf Ghani condemned the attack "in the strongest possible terms" in a statement from the presidential palace, only a few hundred metres away from the scene of the blast.



Several people were killed and wounded in the blast, which struck at the height of the morning peak hour, the palace said.



Fighting has raged around the symbolically important northern city of Kunduz in the week since the Taliban announced their annual spring offensive, although the capital has been relatively quiet since the April 12 announcement.



The Taliban said on their Pashto-language website that they had carried out the suicide bombing on "Department 10", an NDS unit, which is responsible for protecting government ministers and VIPs.