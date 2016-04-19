VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Ashraf Ghani
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Afghan president blasts Taliban "slaves", but opens door for talks

President Ashraf Ghani said Afghanistan faced a terrorist enemy led by Taliban "slaves" in Pakistan in a sombre speech to parliament on Monday that ...

Several killed, wounded in Kabul attack: Afghan president

The Afghanistan president said a number of people were killed in a suicide attack on national security agency ...
 
go to top