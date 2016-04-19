VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Japan's sumo wrestlers mark spring festival in Tokyo

By Reuters   April 19, 2016 | 05:57 pm GMT+7
Sumo wrestlers at a shrine in Tokyo mark the annual Spring Festival.
Tags: sumo wrestling sumo wrestler Tokyo Japan Spring festival
 
View more

Reporter helps man escape car in Houston flood

Holy beer?

PSV Eindhoven beat Vitesse Arnhem 2-0 in chase for goals

Wedding as pirates with noodle and meat ball legalized in New Zealand

 
go to top