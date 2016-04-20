PSV Eindhoven beat Vitesse Arnhem 2-0 in chase for goals

By Reuters April 20, 2016 | 06:27 am GMT+7

PSV Eindhoven beat Vitesse Arnhem 2-0 on Tuesday (April 19) and took over at the top of the Dutch league as they attempt to match their rivals Ajax on points but overtake them on goal difference.



The first goal came in the 12th minute when Davy Propper scored with a left-footed drive past goalkeeper Eloy Room.



The second was a penalty nearly an hour later, scored by PSV's Luuk De Jong, after Vitesse defender Kevin Diks brought down Maxime Lestienne on the edge of the box.



PSV had other chances to score, so too did Vitesse with Diks failing to score in an open goal with the last touch of the game.



The Dutch Championship is reaching a tense conclusion with both Ajax and PSV in contention.



Before the kick off at Eindhoven, PSV were level with Ajax on 75 points - both with three matches remaining in the season. Ajax had the advantage through a superior goal difference, six more than PSV, so PSV Eindhoven are under pressure to win every match and score as many goals as possible.



Tuesday's win bumped PSV up to 78 points, three ahead of Ajax, reducing the Amersterdam club's goal advantage to four.



But Ajax play mid-table Heerenveen on Wednesday (April 20) and could go top once again.



Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Tuesday