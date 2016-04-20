Reporter helps man escape car in Houston flood

VnExpress International
By Reuters   April 20, 2016 | 08:18 am GMT+7
A television reporter came to the aid of a man whose car was caught in heavy flooding in Houston, Texas on Monday, encouraging him to leave the vehicle and swim to safety.

Heavy rain in the Houston, Texas-area led to heavy street flooding on Monday (April 18), leaving several cars stuck in the high water.

During a live shot, a KTRK reporter saw a man struggling as his car was sinking into deep water. He encouraged the man to get out and swim to dry land. A short time after the man left the car, it sank completely under water. The man said he simply could not tell the water was so deep.
