VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Holy beer?

By Reuters   April 20, 2016 | 08:16 am GMT+7
A brewery in Jerusalem produces craft beer with a taste they say dates back to Jesus' time
Tags: beer holy beer Jerusalem Tel Aviv University Judaism Christianity
 
View more

Rescued bear makes a splash on return to freedom in Vietnam

Holy Beer?

Houston flooded, more storms forecast

Reporter helps man escape car in Houston flood

 
go to top