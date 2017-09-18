The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnam plans minor stake sale in country's third largest beer firm
The government is negotiating the deal with Carlsberg, but wants to retain a majority stake to hold veto power.
Vietnam’s thirst for beer has global giants eager for a taste of the market
Vietnam is the biggest beer market in Southeast Asia, consuming nearly 4 billion liters last year.
Thai Bev only bidder seeking to buy $5 billion stake in Vietnam's Sabeco
Thai Bev is keen to acquire Sabeco as part of a strategy to expand outside its home market.
December 17, 2017 | 03:12 pm GMT+7
Carlsberg moves closer to Habeco deal in Vietnam
The Danish brewer is now a step towards its priority purchase rights with the Vietnamese goverment.
December 14, 2017 | 10:02 am GMT+7
Thai Beverage unit seeks to buy 51 percent of Vietnam's Sabeco
Vietnam Beverage Company Ltd wants to buy 327 million Sabeco shares, equal to around 51 percent of the beer firm.
December 13, 2017 | 09:23 pm GMT+7
Thai Beverage unit to bid for at least 25 percent of Vietnam's Sabeco
The auction of up to 54 percent of Sabeco worth at least $5 billion is set for December 18.
December 12, 2017 | 08:52 am GMT+7
After years of delays, Vietnam's privatization plans move up a gear
The country is speeding up its privatization drive as it grapples with a deteriorating fiscal picture.
December 08, 2017 | 02:50 pm GMT+7
Global giants see Vietnam through beer goggles
Vietnam is also one of the last large beer markets to privatize.
December 02, 2017 | 09:30 am GMT+7
Share music and beer in Hanoi with Monsoon Festival
The fourth Monsoon Music Festival will return soon to the capital to satisfy music lovers and beer lovers alike.
November 02, 2017 | 09:40 am GMT+7
Vietnam finance ministry unit pushes for change in brewers' privatization
Sales prospectuses must be published by September 30.
September 28, 2017 | 09:50 am GMT+7
Malaysia scraps beer festival following Islamists' objections
Protests against events deemed to be 'western' and unIslamic are common in Muslim-majority Malaysia.
September 18, 2017 | 05:31 pm GMT+7
Carlsberg eyes at least 51 pct stake in Vietnam's Habeco: report
The government wants to fully divest its majority stake in Habeco as also in rival Sabeco.
September 09, 2017 | 08:19 am GMT+7
The story behind Hanoi's 40-year-old 'bia hoi' glass
It's ugly, it's coarse and it's green, but street beer in the capital isn't complete without it.
August 30, 2017 | 01:27 pm GMT+7
Vietnam reaching a heady high in the global beer business
Drinkers are foaming at the mouth in 'the next key battleground for brewers.'
July 21, 2017 | 05:13 pm GMT+7
In this brewery, urine is the secret ingredient
A Danish brewery is making novelty beer produced from fields of malting barley fertilized with human urine.
May 06, 2017 | 04:10 pm GMT+7
