Wedding as pirates with noodle and meat ball legalized in New Zealand

By Reuters April 19, 2016 | 07:25 pm GMT+7

New Zealand 'Pastafarians' tie the knot in what is being hailed as the first legally recognised wedding of its kind.



Sporting eye-patches and pirate gear, a couple celebrated the first legally recognised 'Pastafarian' marriage on board a ship in New Zealand on Saturday (April 16), in a milestone of recognition for the bizarre global 'religion'.



The Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster, whose stated beliefs are in a god made of spaghetti and meatballs, has amassed followers around the world.



The group was initially formed to satirise American religious fundamentalism.



Groom Toby Ricketts and his bride Marianna Fenn exchanged rings, took part in the 'noodle of love' first kiss and exchanged vows known as 'terms of engagement,' all while talking like pirates.



According to local media, the couple decided to have a pirate wedding mainly because it shows respect to the Pastafarian faith. Pastafarianism states that all humans are descendants of pirates.



The reception continued on the Fox II ship with guests served pasta and meatballs, all in keeping with the Pastafarian beliefs.



Followers who wear colanders on their heads and revere pirates insist that they are not a spoof church and that their beliefs are genuine. The group also celebrates holidays such as 'Talk like a pirate day'.



New Zealand's government earlier this month agreed to an application from member Karen Martyn to become a legal marriage celebrant after the group was deemed to comply with the country's regulations.



Martyn, the self-declared 'Ministeroni' told reporters that many more Pastafarian weddings were being planned.