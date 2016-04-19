The secret of Leicester City's English Premier League title: a monk's blessing.

With only four games remaining Leicester City is in sight of a remarkable season. But this Thai monk says it's it's not goals, but good karma that is driving the team to its first English Premier League title.



This 63-year-old Buddhist monk believes the honest work of Leicester's billionaire owner, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, is the reason.



Buddhist monk at Traimitr Temple, Phra Prommangkalachan, saying (Thai):



"It's got nothing to do with magic. It's Vichai's good deeds that help garner support from fans across the world which became the power for Leicester City Football Club."



Vichai is a devotee of the monk, and other devotees seem to think he has magical powers that have helped Leicester this season.



SOUNDBITE: Buddhist monk at Traimitr Temple, Phra Prommangkalachan, saying (Thai):



"I believe that all the good karma that Vichai has made will be a factor that helps Leicester definitely win the Premiere League."



The monk has been invited to give his blessings at the King Power Stadium in Leicester and plans to travel to England very soon.



In the meantime, he's helping Leicester's unlikely run by giving away holy 'never know how to lose' cloths in blue, white and yellow.