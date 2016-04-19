Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano erupts in fiery show

Popocatepetl Volcano erupts in a fiery show that covers nearby Puebla in ash.



Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano erupted early on Monday (April 18), in a fiery show of smoke, ash and lava flows.



The dramatic eruption spewed ash over the nearby city of Puebla, causing the local airport to close.



According to authorities, the ash cloud rose nearly three kilometers (two miles) over the crater.



A yellow alert has been declared for the area and authorities are encouraging residents to take preventative measures.



There have been a series of rumblings at the massive volcano in recent months, with the most recent large eruption occurring on April 3.



Popocatepetl has been active since the mid-1990s.



There are more than 3,000 volcanos in Mexico, but only 14 are considered active.