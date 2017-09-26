The most read Vietnamese newspaper
12,000 flee as lava oozes from Philippine volcano
Mayon, a near-perfect cone that draws thousands of tourists, is also considered the Philippines' most active volcano.
Indonesia shrinks danger zone around grumbling Bali volcano
The 3,000-meter Mount Agung remains on alert for a major eruption.
China suspends flights from Bali to China due to volcanic ash: report
Airlines avoid flying through volcanic ash as it can damage aircraft engines, clogging fuel and cooling systems, hampering pilot visibility and even causing engine failure.
December 05, 2017 | 11:22 am GMT+7
Bali volcano burns wedding dreams, threatens economy
Millions visit the Hindu-dominated tropical hotspot annually, many intent to tie their knot there, but the volcano ruin the plans.
December 01, 2017 | 03:43 pm GMT+7
Indonesia re-opening Bali airport shut by volcanic ash
The eagerly awaited decision opens up a window of hope for some of more than 120,000 stranded tourists.
November 29, 2017 | 03:18 pm GMT+7
Airlines scramble to minimize losses as Bali volcano costs grow
Analysts say affected airlines to incur combined $5 mln in lost revenue per day, as closure comes ahead of peak season, bookings could collapse.
November 28, 2017 | 04:46 pm GMT+7
Indonesia extends Bali airport closure due to Agung eruption
Disaster agency warns of 'imminent' risk of major eruption as thousands stranded at Bali airports.
November 28, 2017 | 09:33 am GMT+7
Bali raises volcano alert to highest level: officials
Mount Agung last erupted in 1963, killing about 1,600 people and it started to rumble again last Tuesday.
November 27, 2017 | 09:04 am GMT+7
Small eruption at Bali volcano triggers Singapore travel advisory
Eruptions could result in ash clouds that could 'severely disrupt air travel.'
November 22, 2017 | 02:25 pm GMT+7
What are the different type of volcanoes?
A volcano is an opening in the earth's surface where molten rock can escape.
October 23, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Bali's rumbling volcano spurs more evacuations and travel warnings
Fears that a volcano could erupt imminently in Bali has prompted several countries to issue travel warnings, while Indonesian authorities race to evacuate tens of thousands of ...
September 27, 2017 | 04:52 pm GMT+7
Food aid, face masks dispatched to Bali as 57,000 flee volcano
'The chance that an eruption will happen is quite big. But it cannot be predicted when it will happen.'
September 26, 2017 | 01:50 pm GMT+7
Tens of thousands flee rumbling Bali volcano
Bali officials said the island was still generally safe but urged tourists to stay away from tourism spots located within the danger zone.
September 25, 2017 | 09:55 am GMT+7
Indonesian volcano in fresh eruptions
School is safe and villagers still continue their precarious existences despite the eruptions.
April 12, 2017 | 03:43 pm GMT+7
Central Philippines volcano spouts massive ash column
A rumbling volcano in the central Philippines shot a huge column of ash into the sky on Saturday, prompting the official aviation agency to warn aircraft to stay away, authorities ...
June 18, 2016 | 06:44 pm GMT+7
