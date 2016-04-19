Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams win Laureus sportsman and sportswoman awards

By Reuters April 19, 2016 | 08:22 am GMT+7

World number ones Djokovic and Williams win 2016 awards - Djokovic for the second year running.



Current formula one leader Nico Rosberg presents Novak Djokovic with sportman of the year award. "Boris made me say that, sorry."

Breakthrough of the year winner Jordan Spieth (Golf/USA) said: "For me it's unique because we are used to being recognised within the golfing community but what this award is it is recognising us around the world to all of sport."



Spirit of sport award awarded to Johan Cruff, collected by his son Jordi. He said "I would prefer not to be here myself but my father would be standing here. But unfortunately he passed away about three or four weeks ago. On behalf of the family I would like to thank the Academy for this amazing award, for this amazing tribute and as a son.. I can only say I am so proud of who he was and what he did, and thank you for that."



The world's top tennis players scooped the Laureus sportsman and sportswoman awards for 2016 on Monday (April 18) with Novak Djokovic of Serbia winning for the second year running, and USA's Serena Williams receiving her award at a ceremony in Berlin.



Both athletes picked up the top prize for the third time, with Williams having previously won it in 2003 and 2010 while Djokovic won in 2012 and last year.



The other nominees for sportsman of the year were Usain Bolt (Athletics/Jamaica), Stephen Curry (Basketball/USA), Lewis Hamilton (Motor Racing/UK), Lionel Messi (Soccer/Argentina) and Jordan Spieth (Golf/USA).



Sportswoman of the year 2016 was awarded to Serena Williams (Tennis/USA), who was not present. The other nominees were last year's title-holder Genzebe Dibaba (Athletics/Ethiopia), Anna Fenninger (Skiing/Austria), Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Athletics/Jamaica), Katie Ledecky (Swimming/USA) and Carli Lloyd (Soccer/USA).



Team of the year 2016 was awarded to the All Blacks (Rugby Union/New Zealand). Th