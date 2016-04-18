Amber Heard and Johnny Depp apologize for sneaking two dogs to Australia

By Reuters April 18, 2016 | 07:02 pm GMT+7

Johnny Depp and his wife Amber Heard appeared in a video that was played in an Australian court on Monday in which Heard apologizes for falsifying documents regarding the couple's dogs.



Heard pleaded guilty to falsifying travel documents to sneak the couple's two pet dogs into Australia last year.



Heard, 29, faced charges of illegally importing animals after authorities accused the couple of bringing their pet Yorkshire terriers, Pistol and Boo, into the country without going through proper quarantine procedures .



But on Monday, prosecutors agreed to drop the charges when Heard pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of falsifying quarantine documents.



No conviction was filed for Heard but issued she was given a formal order to stay out of trouble for a month or face a A$1,000 ($767) fine.