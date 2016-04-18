Latest rescue efforts in quake ravaged Japan

Search and rescue operations continue in southern Japan after a pair of earthquakes leaves more than 40 dead.



Search and rescue efforts continue in southern Japan on Monday after the area was hit by a pair of large earthquakes.



At least 42 people have been killed in quakes that struck on Saturday and Thursday of last week.



Japan's Self Defence Forces used excavators and shovels to clear the dirt and debris from landslides triggered by the quakes.



At least nine people are still missing.



Shelters have been set up at local schools and city halls, but some are too full so people are sleeping outside.



I'm worried about another big earthquake, this woman said.



Drone footage shows the massive landslide destruction... and cracks in the ground where the fault lines are located.



Japan lies in a seismic area known as the "Ring of Fire" which stretches from the South Pacific islands to South America.