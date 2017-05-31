VnExpress International
Vietnamese rescue forces save Filipino sailor from heart attack

The sailor is now safe and sound at a hospital in central Vietnam.

Vietnamese fishermen save American sailor stranded at sea for a month

The exhausted man was found clinging to his boat after it was hit by a storm off the coast of Japan.

Foreign tourists rescued after mountain hike goes wrong in Vietnam

The exhausted travelers from Austria and the Czech Republic were found on an island by rescue forces.
February 02, 2018 | 04:39 pm GMT+7

More than 80 people on missing Kiribati ferry, search for survivors continues

Australian and U.S. planes are scouring the central Pacific ocean for survivors, more than a week after it sunk.
January 31, 2018 | 11:42 am GMT+7

Under-70-year-old lifeguards to the rescue in southern Vietnam

Aging volunteer farmers have been saving people from a watery grave in An Giang Province for the past three decades. 
October 10, 2017 | 11:38 am GMT+7

Da Nang practices air crash rescue ahead of APEC summit

The city is preparing for its biggest gathering of world leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump, at an economic forum in November.
September 30, 2017 | 03:39 pm GMT+7

Vietnamese hostage rescued in Philippines: military

'The hostage was able to run from the militants in the course of military operations and our troops rescued him with the help of local connections.'
August 21, 2017 | 04:52 pm GMT+7

Vietnam rescues foreigner who suffers heart attack at sea

The 55-year-old Croatian lost consciousness on a cargo ship off the coast of Nha Trang.
August 11, 2017 | 01:57 pm GMT+7

Stranded chemical tanker towed to safety off Vietnam's coast

Oil and chemicals were transfered from the British vessel before it was moved from shallow waters.
July 02, 2017 | 03:21 pm GMT+7

Ships rescue some 730 migrants in Mediterranean

Pregnant women and children were also rescued. 
June 19, 2017 | 08:55 am GMT+7

Migrants rescued from burning boat near Spanish coast

Portuguese Air Force video shows the moment a dinghy rubber boat carrying 34 migrants burst into flames off the Spanish coast on Sunday.
May 31, 2017 | 09:04 am GMT+7

Jammed Saigon set to launch air ambulance service

Conventional ambulances often struggle to get through the traffic to reach patients.
May 05, 2017 | 11:48 am GMT+7

Vietnam to chop pork imports in mission to save pig farmers' bacon

Soldiers and policemen are going to be finding a lot more pork on the menu.
May 03, 2017 | 02:27 pm GMT+7

Drug user looks for new high on Hanoi power pilon

It took police more than two hours to bring him down safely.
May 02, 2017 | 10:47 am GMT+7

Man dices with death on power cable walk in Ho Chi Minh City

Reports suggest the man was high while he was standing precariously on the high-voltage lines.
April 17, 2017 | 06:43 pm GMT+7
