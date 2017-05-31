The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
rescue
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnamese rescue forces save Filipino sailor from heart attack
The sailor is now safe and sound at a hospital in central Vietnam.
Vietnamese fishermen save American sailor stranded at sea for a month
The exhausted man was found clinging to his boat after it was hit by a storm off the coast of Japan.
Foreign tourists rescued after mountain hike goes wrong in Vietnam
The exhausted travelers from Austria and the Czech Republic were found on an island by rescue forces.
February 02, 2018 | 04:39 pm GMT+7
More than 80 people on missing Kiribati ferry, search for survivors continues
Australian and U.S. planes are scouring the central Pacific ocean for survivors, more than a week after it sunk.
January 31, 2018 | 11:42 am GMT+7
Under-70-year-old lifeguards to the rescue in southern Vietnam
Aging volunteer farmers have been saving people from a watery grave in An Giang Province for the past three decades.
October 10, 2017 | 11:38 am GMT+7
Da Nang practices air crash rescue ahead of APEC summit
The city is preparing for its biggest gathering of world leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump, at an economic forum in November.
September 30, 2017 | 03:39 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese hostage rescued in Philippines: military
'The hostage was able to run from the militants in the course of military operations and our troops rescued him with the help of local connections.'
August 21, 2017 | 04:52 pm GMT+7
Vietnam rescues foreigner who suffers heart attack at sea
The 55-year-old Croatian lost consciousness on a cargo ship off the coast of Nha Trang.
August 11, 2017 | 01:57 pm GMT+7
Stranded chemical tanker towed to safety off Vietnam's coast
Oil and chemicals were transfered from the British vessel before it was moved from shallow waters.
July 02, 2017 | 03:21 pm GMT+7
Ships rescue some 730 migrants in Mediterranean
Pregnant women and children were also rescued.
June 19, 2017 | 08:55 am GMT+7
Migrants rescued from burning boat near Spanish coast
Portuguese Air Force video shows the moment a dinghy rubber boat carrying 34 migrants burst into flames off the Spanish coast on Sunday.
May 31, 2017 | 09:04 am GMT+7
Jammed Saigon set to launch air ambulance service
Conventional ambulances often struggle to get through the traffic to reach patients.
May 05, 2017 | 11:48 am GMT+7
Vietnam to chop pork imports in mission to save pig farmers' bacon
Soldiers and policemen are going to be finding a lot more pork on the menu.
May 03, 2017 | 02:27 pm GMT+7
Drug user looks for new high on Hanoi power pilon
It took police more than two hours to bring him down safely.
May 02, 2017 | 10:47 am GMT+7
Man dices with death on power cable walk in Ho Chi Minh City
Reports suggest the man was high while he was standing precariously on the high-voltage lines.
April 17, 2017 | 06:43 pm GMT+7
View more stories
Get Newsletter