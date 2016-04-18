VnExpress International
Drone footage of Japan quake damage

By Reuters   April 18, 2016 | 04:55 pm GMT+7
Japan drone footage shows landslides and seismic faults after powerful earthquakes.
Tags: Japan earthquake
 
