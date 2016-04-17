Protester, supporter face off at Clinton rally

By Reuters April 17, 2016 | 11:18 am GMT+7

A protester faces off with a supporter at a Hillary Clinton rally in Los Angeles, where demonstrators blamed Clinton for the death of an environmental activist in Honduras.



Two demonstrators came out to a rally for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Los Angeles on Saturday (April 16) to protest her handling of a 2009 coup in Honduras.



The demonstrators carried signs blaming Clinton for last month's murder of environmental activist Berta Caceres. Since the coup, Honduras has suffered from one of the highest murder rates in the world. Clinton was the U.S. Secretary of State at the time.



Clinton has emphasized her experience as a former First Lady, U.S. Senator and Secretary of State during her campaign, saying she has the "judgment to be commander-in-chief on day one."



Currently, she is the party front-runner, but has been met with an unexpectedly strong challenge for the Democratic nomination from U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders. Clinton is hoping to score a strong victory in California's Democratic primary in June.