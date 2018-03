Passersby pull out car smashed by Ecuador bridge

By Reuters April 17, 2016 | 05:15 pm GMT+7

Bystanders in Ecuador help emergency workers pull out a car from under a collapsed bridge in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake. A car is under this bridge following Ecuador's deadly earthquake.



Bystanders and emergency workers are pulling it out. One person has died in the bridge collapse. The death toll for the 7.8-magnitude quake, Ecuador's strongest in decades, is at 77 and climbing.