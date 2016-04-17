VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Search for survivors after Japan quakes

By Reuters   April 17, 2016 | 07:56 pm GMT+7
Rescuers in Japan are racing against time to search for survivors trapped under collapsed buildings following deadly earthquakes.

The desperate search for survivors intensifies a day after another powerful earthquake hit southern Japan.

More than 40 are dead.

The two quakes and aftershocks have caused widespread damage to infrastructure, making it difficult for food and water to reach survivors.

Authorities have told nearly 250,000 people to leave their homes, fearing further quakes.

But instead of staying inside evacuation centres, many are choosing to sleep outdoors.

(SOUNDBITE) (Japanese) UNIDENTIFIED MASHIKI RESIDENT, SAYING:

"I slept here because I thought it would be faster to escape from here."
"I am worried about how long this situation will last."

Many residents don't know when recovery will start and say the cleanup, when it happens, would be extensive.
Tags: japan earthquake
 
View more

Leicester title challenge dented by West Ham after Vardy sees red

Sanders fed up with Clinton campaign's 'negativity'

De Jong brace moves PSV top

Photovoltaic computer generates clean water

 
go to top