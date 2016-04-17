Search for survivors after Japan quakes

Rescuers in Japan are racing against time to search for survivors trapped under collapsed buildings following deadly earthquakes.



The desperate search for survivors intensifies a day after another powerful earthquake hit southern Japan.



More than 40 are dead.



The two quakes and aftershocks have caused widespread damage to infrastructure, making it difficult for food and water to reach survivors.



Authorities have told nearly 250,000 people to leave their homes, fearing further quakes.



But instead of staying inside evacuation centres, many are choosing to sleep outdoors.



(SOUNDBITE) (Japanese) UNIDENTIFIED MASHIKI RESIDENT, SAYING:



"I slept here because I thought it would be faster to escape from here."

"I am worried about how long this situation will last."



Many residents don't know when recovery will start and say the cleanup, when it happens, would be extensive.