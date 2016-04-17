De Jong brace moves PSV top

April 17, 2016 | 09:48 pm GMT+7

PSV Eindhoven moved top of the Dutch Eredivisie on Saturday (April 16) night with a routine 3-0 victory over Roda JC.



Captain Luuk de Jong was the star of the show, scoring two headers to move his personal goal tally to 22 on the season.



Roda produced a stubborn performance for most of the first half but failed to deal with the aerial threat of de Jong and were made to pay for these defensive lapses.



De Jong scored his first header after much nine minutes, leaping to nod home Jetro Willems' deep cross.



His second, just before the hour mark, was almost an exact replica of the first, steering Luciano Narsingh's cross in at the back post.



A classy solo effort from Davy Propper secured the points with 10 minutes remaining as PSV move above rival Ajax and into first place in the league.



Ajax play Utrecht on Sunday (April 17) as they hope to reclaim top spot.



Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday (April 16)



Saturday, April 16



AZ Alkmaar 5 PEC Zwolle 1



Feyenoord 1 Groningen 1



Roda JC Kerkrade 0 PSV Eindhoven 3



Vitesse Arnhem 1 Heracles Almelo 1



Friday, April 15



Graafschap Doetinchem 1 Twente Enschede 1



Standings P W D L F A Pts



1 PSV Eindhoven 31 23 6 2 77 29 75