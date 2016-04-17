Taiwanese plays sport of stacking cups

By Reuters April 17, 2016 | 06:16 pm GMT+7

Meet the athletes from Taiwan who have won 11 gold medals at a recent world championship.



It's for a sport called stacking -- competitors stack a set of plastic cups into a pyramid or some other sequence, as quickly as possible.



15-year-old Yang Chu-chun is the fastest female in her age group. She took home four gold medals.



"There are a lot of people close behind me who want to catch up to me. So the pressure is quite high, but I have to overcome this, keep calm, and continue to surpass myself, to be my own opponent and keep surpassing myself," Yang Chu-Chun said.



Variations of the sport include relays, and competitors can double up. It's a tough sport, as the youngest athlete, six-year-old Lee Tai-chen, explains.



"Sometimes they will limit the time and those who didn't finish just have to give up," said 6-year-old stacking athlete Lee Tai-Chen.



They are looking to defend their titles on home turf, in the next world championship.