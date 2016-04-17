VnExpress International
Police save hundreds of children from being crushed at Hung Kings Festival

By Thanh Tung, Nhung Nhung   April 17, 2016 | 04:25 pm GMT+7
An estimated seven million people attended the Hung Kings Temple Festival yesterday in Phu Tho province. Many children waiting outside the temple with their parents showed signs of exhaustion, and police had a hard time escorting them from the massive crowd.

Every year, Vietnamese people commemorate the death anniversary of the Hung Kings at the Hung Kings Temple Festival on the tenth day of the third lunar month (April 16 this year).

The Kings are believed to be the ancestors of the country.
