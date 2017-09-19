The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Grisly details as California couple deny torturing children
David and Anna Turpin have allegedly locked up and chained their 13 children.
5,000 children killed or injured in Yemen war: UN
UN has called this 'the world's worst humanitarian crisis.'
Sesame Street to bring laughter to war-hit children in Middle East
Millions of children across the Middle East have been forced to flee their homes, fall behind or not attend school, live in poverty and suffer trauma and danger.
December 21, 2017 | 09:04 am GMT+7
US boy's anti-bullying video sparks outpouring of support
The video has since been viewed 22 million times and shared more than 440,000 times.
December 12, 2017 | 09:56 am GMT+7
Indonesia vaccinates millions to halt deadly diphtheria outbreak
Nearly 600 cases have been detected in 95 Indonesian communities across 20 provinces, killing 32 people this year.
December 11, 2017 | 02:23 pm GMT+7
Toxic air puts 17 million babies' brains and lungs at risk: UNICEF
'Not only do pollutants harm babies' developing lungs – they can permanently damage their developing brains and, thus, their futures.'
December 06, 2017 | 08:46 am GMT+7
Crocodiles, pythons and militias: South Sudan's children risk death for school
One of the most common reasons for non-attendance is the long distance students have to walk to school.
November 27, 2017 | 04:09 pm GMT+7
Typhoon Damrey leaves 150,000 Vietnamese children at risk of malnutrition: UNICEF
The UN agency blames poor preparation as children suffer the ‘ongoing’ consequences of the disaster.
November 14, 2017 | 04:21 pm GMT+7
More than 1.1 bln 'invisible people' lack identification
More than 1.1 billion people worldwide officially don't exist -- going about their daily lives without proof of identity.
October 23, 2017 | 11:07 am GMT+7
Should small children be banned from watching all screens?
Regulators and program makers are at odds over whether small children should be banned from watching television or using tablets and smartphones.
October 16, 2017 | 11:02 am GMT+7
Amid the exodus, lone Rohingya children face dangers in camps
'We are very sad without our parents and feel very lonely,' said a child.
September 19, 2017 | 08:01 am GMT+7
3.5 million refugee children don't attend school: UN
It was only a slight improvement over the previous year, when the figure was 3.7 million.
September 12, 2017 | 08:14 am GMT+7
The more kids the merrier? Not for parents in Saigon
The cost of raising one child is pushing the limit for many families in the city with the country's lowest birth rate.
September 06, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Perilous river crossing makes first day at school nerve-racking in northern Vietnam
The image is a stark reminder of the massive gap in education opportunities and insufficient support for children.
September 05, 2017 | 10:00 am GMT+7
Doctors separate rare case of twins conjoined at pelvis in Vietnam
It is only the 29th time on medical records such procedure has been performed worldwide.
August 30, 2017 | 02:09 pm GMT+7
