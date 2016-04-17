Guantanamo prisoners, released by Obama, reunite with loved ones

Nine Yemeni men, former Guantanomo Bay prisoners, are welcomed by loved ones in Saudi Arabia.



U.S. President Barack Obama's wants to close the controversial detention centre.



He's made a deal with the Saudis to take in the Yemenis for resettlement and rehabilitation.



"By God, I would dream about him at night. I would get up and pray during the night, praise be to God. God answered my prayers 15 years later... 15 years later", said a prisoner.



The U.S. military prison in Cuba is infamous for aggressive detention practices and accusations of torture.



There are now 80 prisoners left.