Guantanamo prisoners, released by Obama, reunite with loved ones

By Reuters   April 17, 2016 | 12:02 pm GMT+7
Nine Yemeni men, former Guantanomo Bay prisoners, are welcomed by loved ones in Saudi Arabia.

U.S. President Barack Obama's wants to close the controversial detention centre.

He's made a deal with the Saudis to take in the Yemenis for resettlement and rehabilitation.

"By God, I would dream about him at night. I would get up and pray during the night, praise be to God. God answered my prayers 15 years later... 15 years later", said a prisoner.

The U.S. military prison in Cuba is infamous for aggressive detention practices and accusations of torture.

There are now 80 prisoners left.
