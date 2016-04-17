Guantanamo prisoners, released by Obama, reunite with loved ones
By Reuters
April 17, 2016 | 12:02 pm GMT+7
Nine Yemeni men, former Guantanomo Bay prisoners, are welcomed by loved ones in Saudi Arabia.
U.S. President Barack Obama's wants to close the controversial detention centre.
He's made a deal with the Saudis to take in the Yemenis for resettlement and rehabilitation.
"By God, I would dream about him at night. I would get up and pray during the night, praise be to God. God answered my prayers 15 years later... 15 years later", said a prisoner.
The U.S. military prison in Cuba is infamous for aggressive detention practices and accusations of torture.
There are now 80 prisoners left.