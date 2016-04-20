Wilshere not ready for West Brom but could face Sunderland

By Reuters April 20, 2016 | 06:42 pm GMT+7

Wenger says Arsenal's Jack Wilshere will not face West Bromwich Albion but will be available for selection against Sunderland on Sunday



"He has absorbed well his first obstacle, that is to get games and finally get 90 minutes. The positive is he had no setbacks and the positive as well is that in every game he was sharper. So that means he has a good basis, a good fitness basis, and overall the progression should be normal. Now he's available for selection, I don't think from tomorrow but from the next game on, it's just now do I select him or not."



"Every time is doesn't work you question yourself. That is part of your job and I would say the decisions I make are of course....it's always down to me and so I have to stand up for that."



Arsenal's Jack Wilshere will not be ready for Thursday's (April 21) Premier League clash against West Bromwich Albion but will be available for selection against Sunderland on Sunday, manager Arsene Wenger said.



The midfielder, who has not featured since fracturing his leg in the close season, scored while playing for the under-21s on Monday night.



"He has absorbed well his first obstacle, that is to get games and finally get 90 minutes," Wenger told a news conference on Wednesday.



"The positive is he had no setbacks and the positive as well is that in every game he was sharper. So that means he has a good basis, a good fitness basis, and overall the progression should be normal. Now he's available for selection, I don't think from tomorrow but from the next game on, it's just now do I select him or not?"



Wenger said Wilshire would be fully fit for the June 10-July 10 European Championship in France, and England manager Roy Hodgson would not be taking a risk if he included the player in the squad.



England face Russia, Slovakia and Wales in Group B of the 24-team tournament and Hodgson will name his squad on May 12.



Weng