Protests turn violent in France

More than a hundred demonstrators are detained and 24 security officers injured as clashes broke out during protests across France against planned labor law reforms.



The latest clashes erupted as hundreds of striking workers took to the streets across the country ahead of planned labor law reforms.



Dozens of security officers were injured.



More than one hundred demonstrators were detained.



The discord comes ahead of a debate in parliament next week over legislation that will give employers greater freedom to set pay, vacation and overtime rates.



This comes as France grapples with an unemployment rate above 10 percent.



And while there was good news this week showing a significant drop in the monthly jobless report -- recent polls show 80 percent of the French people fear it will get worse.



It's an ongoing challenge for President Francois Hollande who, with traditional Labor Day rallies planned for May 1st, faces the possibility of an even stronger response to the growing doubts about his leadership.