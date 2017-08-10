VnExpress International
Suspects weep as parents testify at Paris attacks trial

'My life is hard now,' she said, describing how her 37-year-old son was shot seven times.

Macron urges European unity to face rising China

Macron concluded his state visit to Beijing with several trade deals, and a warning that EU countries should watch out for China. 
January 10, 2018 | 07:03 pm GMT+7

There’s a better way to unite Europe

2018 will be a deciding year for the old continent. 
January 06, 2018 | 08:57 am GMT+7

Black journalist's sacking sparks race row in France

Does France have a problem talking about racism? 'The country sees itself as a white country.'
December 21, 2017 | 11:42 am GMT+7

France dubs '120 Days of Sodom' a national treasure to stop sale

Marquis de Sade's notorious story of libertines seeking sexual gratification, made it as a national heritage. 
December 19, 2017 | 09:44 am GMT+7

Little Christmas cheer for struggling France's far-right Marine Le Pen

Claiming she's fighting for the French, Le Pen now faces a bunch of problems that analyst says will be difficult for the far-right advocate to bounce back. 
December 15, 2017 | 10:06 am GMT+7

'We like Paris but are a bit scared,' Chinese tourists say after muggings

A group of 40 Chinese was robbed in a Paris hotel parking lot. Beijing urges France to do more for safety.
November 07, 2017 | 09:49 am GMT+7

In working class Paris suburb, 'Macronomics' falls flat

Macron launches anti-poverty plan after cutting wealth tax as critics say his policies are akin to "trickle-down economics."
October 19, 2017 | 10:09 am GMT+7

Eyeing independence in the EU

Catalonia, which is expected to pass a law Wednesday opening the way for a referendum on independence from Spain, is only one of several in the European Union.
September 07, 2017 | 01:00 pm GMT+7

Suspect arrested after car rams Paris anti-terror troops

French police shot and arrested a suspect in a dramatic motorway chase Wednesday after a car smashed into soldiers outside a barracks in a Paris suburb, injuring six.
August 10, 2017 | 10:23 am GMT+7

Foreign and domestic policies make France 'most threatened country'

"The question about the threat is not to know 'if' but 'when' and 'where'."
July 16, 2016 | 08:26 am GMT+7

Obama condemns 'what appears to be a horrific terrorist attack' in Nice

And anti-terror investigators put on Nice attack case.
July 15, 2016 | 08:03 am GMT+7

Portugal fans ecstatic after Euro 2016 win

Substitute Eder rifles home winner for Portugal
July 11, 2016 | 09:12 am GMT+7

Soccer-Payet's late stunner helps France floor Romania

Dimitri Payet's spectacular late strike earned France a 2-1 win over Euro 2016 Group A rivals Romania on Friday, giving the host nation a flying start to their campaign.
June 11, 2016 | 05:01 am GMT+7
