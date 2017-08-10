The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
france
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
10 years on, Femen movement struggles to maintain momentum
Many are unsure what Femen stood for.
Suspects weep as parents testify at Paris attacks trial
'My life is hard now,' she said, describing how her 37-year-old son was shot seven times.
Macron urges European unity to face rising China
Macron concluded his state visit to Beijing with several trade deals, and a warning that EU countries should watch out for China.
January 10, 2018 | 07:03 pm GMT+7
There’s a better way to unite Europe
2018 will be a deciding year for the old continent.
January 06, 2018 | 08:57 am GMT+7
Black journalist's sacking sparks race row in France
Does France have a problem talking about racism? 'The country sees itself as a white country.'
December 21, 2017 | 11:42 am GMT+7
France dubs '120 Days of Sodom' a national treasure to stop sale
Marquis de Sade's notorious story of libertines seeking sexual gratification, made it as a national heritage.
December 19, 2017 | 09:44 am GMT+7
Little Christmas cheer for struggling France's far-right Marine Le Pen
Claiming she's fighting for the French, Le Pen now faces a bunch of problems that analyst says will be difficult for the far-right advocate to bounce back.
December 15, 2017 | 10:06 am GMT+7
'We like Paris but are a bit scared,' Chinese tourists say after muggings
A group of 40 Chinese was robbed in a Paris hotel parking lot. Beijing urges France to do more for safety.
November 07, 2017 | 09:49 am GMT+7
In working class Paris suburb, 'Macronomics' falls flat
Macron launches anti-poverty plan after cutting wealth tax as critics say his policies are akin to "trickle-down economics."
October 19, 2017 | 10:09 am GMT+7
Eyeing independence in the EU
Catalonia, which is expected to pass a law Wednesday opening the way for a referendum on independence from Spain, is only one of several in the European Union.
September 07, 2017 | 01:00 pm GMT+7
Suspect arrested after car rams Paris anti-terror troops
French police shot and arrested a suspect in a dramatic motorway chase Wednesday after a car smashed into soldiers outside a barracks in a Paris suburb, injuring six.
August 10, 2017 | 10:23 am GMT+7
Foreign and domestic policies make France 'most threatened country'
"The question about the threat is not to know 'if' but 'when' and 'where'."
July 16, 2016 | 08:26 am GMT+7
Obama condemns 'what appears to be a horrific terrorist attack' in Nice
And anti-terror investigators put on Nice attack case.
July 15, 2016 | 08:03 am GMT+7
Portugal fans ecstatic after Euro 2016 win
Substitute Eder rifles home winner for Portugal
July 11, 2016 | 09:12 am GMT+7
Soccer-Payet's late stunner helps France floor Romania
Dimitri Payet's spectacular late strike earned France a 2-1 win over Euro 2016 Group A rivals Romania on Friday, giving the host nation a flying start to their campaign.
June 11, 2016 | 05:01 am GMT+7
View more stories
Get Newsletter