Anti-Trump protest turns violent in California

About 20 protesters were arrested on Thursday night outside a Donald Trump rally in southern California, where the Republican presidential front-runner was vowing to get tough on illegal immigration.



Protesters smashed the window of a police car, and large crowds faced off against officers in riot gear.



The violence erupted outside a campaign rally in Costa Mesa, California for Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump. Many were waving Mexican flags to sound off against Trump's tough rhetoric on illegal immigration.



Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump says:

"People that shouldn't have been here. They come here like it's nothing. We're gonna stop it and we're gonna build a wall."



At least 20 protesters were arrested as police tried to disperse the crowd.



Thousands flooded the streets outside the county fair grounds where Trump was speaking... some blocking traffic, others destroying a police cruiser.



One driver did donuts in the road almost hitting a protester.



Trump is hoping to garner support in California where voters head to the polls for the state's Republican primary on June 7th.



A strong win in California could thrust him above the delegate count needed to secure the nomination.



But his tough rhetoric being met with fierce opposition in parts of California, which is home to a large Latino population.