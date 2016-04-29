A day in the life of an Islamic State fighter

VnExpress International
By Reuters   April 29, 2016 | 06:10 pm GMT+7
Footage filmed in December last year shows an intense first-person perspective of what it's like to be an Islamic State fighter.

This footage was taken from the helmet of a dead Islamic State fighter, Abu Radhwan.

Islamic state fighter said "May God accept you (as a martyr)."

A man believed to be a suicide bomber is saying goodbye.

Islamic state fighter said "Come on, hurry up brothers, there are (war) planes around, please."

They head into battle with Kurdish forces.

Chaos and panic ensue.

Islamic state fighter, Abu Abdullah said:"Abu Hajer! I told you to aim higher! What's wrong with you! Your bullet casings are coming straight at us!"

Islamic state fighter Abu Radhwan said: "I've been wounded Abu Abdullah! Abu Abdullah, I've been wounded!"
