Rover shows rocky Mars landscape

By Reuters   April 29, 2016 | 08:18 pm GMT+7
NASA releases a panoramic image of the rocky landscape of Mars taken by Curiosity Mars rover.

A 360-degree panoramic image showing the rocky landscape of Mars was released by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory on Thursday (April 28).

The scene was captured by a camera on NASA's Curiosity Mars rover.

The panorama was compiled from dozens of images taken on April 4 from the top of a mountain plateau inside Mars' Gale Crater.

Curiosity has been rolling across Mars on a mission to document the planet since its landing in 2012.

The image shows what appears to be sandstone rocks covered with layers of sand. A white balance effect was used to show what the scene might look like under earthly light conditions
