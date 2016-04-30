Obama hosts jazz concert at White House

By Reuters April 30, 2016 | 09:45 am GMT+7

Singer Aretha Franklin takes the stage as U.S. President Barack Obama hosts a concert at the White House in observance of International Jazz Day.



U.S. President Barack Obama hosted a concert at the White House on Friday (April 29) in observance of International Jazz Day.



He said he was introduced to jazz by his father, who took him to his first concert in Honolulu, Hawaii in 1971.



"I didn't realize at the time the impact that it had, but the world that that concert opened up for a 10-year-old boy was spectacular," Obama said. "I was hooked.



Among the guest artists to take the stage were Aretha Franklin and Herbie Hancock.