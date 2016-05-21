The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
White House
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Trump: I am a 'very stable genius' and 'like, very smart'
Trump's response to the book's allegations had Washington focusing anew on the question of his stability and mental state.
Trump 'horrified' on winning presidency: book
A new explosive book reveals meetings with Russians, Trump's obsession with being poisoned and secrets inside the ...
Ex-White House advisor Flynn moves to cooperate with probe: report
The development indicates that Flynn is cooperating with prosecutors or is negotiating such a deal.
November 24, 2017 | 09:22 am GMT+7
White House insists all good between Trump, Senate leader
Trump and McConnell 'remain united on many shared priorities.'
August 24, 2017 | 07:57 am GMT+7
White House spokesman Spicer out in shake-up
He quit after six months.
July 22, 2017 | 08:25 am GMT+7
CNN uses sketch artist at no-camera White House briefing
Cameras are banned during the event.
June 24, 2017 | 08:59 am GMT+7
Trump to make room soon for Melania and son at White House
Melania Trump and the boy are reportedly moving to Washington next week to take their place in the White House.
June 11, 2017 | 08:55 am GMT+7
Bill Clinton co-writes White House thriller
The intriguing book will contain 'insider details that only a president can know.'
May 09, 2017 | 08:31 am GMT+7
Man bearing Vietnamese surname faces 10-year sentence after scaling White House fence
The man, who carried a weapon, told agents he was a friend of President Trump and had an appointment with him.
March 12, 2017 | 02:29 pm GMT+7
China bristles at US pledge in flashpoint waters
'The U.S. is going to make sure that we protect our interests there,' White House spokeman said referring to the East Sea.
January 24, 2017 | 06:24 pm GMT+7
Trump vows to cherish a 'beautiful letter' left by Obama
'It was really very nice of him to do that and we will cherish that.'
January 23, 2017 | 08:15 am GMT+7
U.S. offers $30 million to help Vietnam implement TPP
The United States will provide Vietnam $30 million to help it implement the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the White House said in a statement, without giving any time frame.
May 26, 2016 | 02:17 pm GMT+7
U.S. states sue White House over transgender bathroom use
Eleven U.S. states sued President Barack Obama's administration Wednesday over federal guidelines telling public schools to let transgender students use the bathroom of their ...
May 26, 2016 | 09:57 am GMT+7
Secret Service shoots gun-wielding man near White House
A U.S. Secret Service agent shot a man carrying a gun who approached a checkpoint near the White House shortly after 3 p.m. (1900 GMT). The uniformed Secret Service officers had ...
May 21, 2016 | 09:42 am GMT+7
U.S. Secret Service shoots gun-wielding man near White House
A U.S. Secret Service agent shot a man who brandished a gun near the White House on Friday while President Barack Obama was out golfing, and the man was taken to a hospital in ...
May 21, 2016 | 06:28 am GMT+7
View more stories
Get Newsletter