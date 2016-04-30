Filmmaker Coppola cements legacy

By Reuters April 30, 2016 | 09:57 am GMT+7

Filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola honored in Hollywood with a hand and footprint ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre. (John Russell reports).

Francis Ford Coppola was honored Friday (April 29) morning in Hollywood, cementing his status as a legendary filmmaker with a hand and footprint ceremony at the TLC Chinese Theatre.



The 77-year-old Oscar winning director - whose 50-year career is highlighted by 5 Academy Awards and such iconic titles as "Patton," "Godfather" and "Apocalypse Now" - was joined by his family and friends at the ceremony.



Francis Ford Coppola says:



"Styles for art or movies or these works that we are involved in change over time and maybe 40 years ago people might not have appreciated a film like 'Apocalypse Now,' which was kind of unusual to say the least. So I had to go through a lot of years of people saying 'That's crazy and it is not like the movies we are seeing, ...' But over time, time will tell. If you're looking as an artist for some type of assurance that what you are doing is OK or going in the right direction then I think you have to wait for the judgment of time before you know."



Coppola added that he hopes his films are remembered for expressing the here and now.



Friday's ceremony honoring Coppola is part of the 2016 TCM Classic Film Festival which runs through Sunday (May 01).