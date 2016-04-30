Basquiat, Twombly to lead New York spring art auctions

April 30, 2016 | 05:27 pm GMT+7

Auction houses Christie's and Sotheby's preview their spring art sales in New York showcasing works by Jean-Michel Basquiat, Mark Rothko and Cy Twombly.



Spring auction season is around the corner with auctions houses Christie's and Sotheby's showcasing their best art offerings in New York.



Christie's hopes to entice buyers with a massive work by American artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, while Sotheby's headliner is a 1968 Cy Twombly painting.



Both have a pre-sale estimate of $40 million US dollars.



The auction houses are offering sculptures as well - but the nod for originality goes to Christie's which features this work by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan.



Titled "Him" the kneeling sculpture is a daring depiction on Adolf Hitler says Christie's Loic Gouzer.



Loic Gouzer, Deputy Chairman of Post War and Contemporary Art at Christie's, saying (English)



"He decided to approach that person that we almost are scared of saying his name, that is why the sculpture is called 'Him,' in this very particular way. Everyone is invited to come and make its own judgment."



Sotheby's marble Rodin sculpture of embracing lovers has never appeared at auction before and is worth its pre-sales estimate of $8- 12 million dollars, says specialist Jeremiah Evarts.



Jeremiah Evarts, Senior Vice President Impressionist and Modern Art at Sotheby's, says:



"Right at the time he conceives of the model, he meets Camille Claudel, the great love of his life who will eventually go insane when he leaves her. But this is the moment when they first meet, and you can see Rodin celebrating that love as he opens the figures out to the viewer."



The sales will kick-off on Sunday, May 8th and continue throughout the week.