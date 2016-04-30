VnExpress International
Guatemala garbage dump collapse kills four

By Reuters   April 30, 2016 | 02:49 pm GMT+7
Guatemalan families mourn the victims of a garbage dump collapse, as rescuers continue searching for those still missing. Yiming Woo reports.
Rescuers look for 24 missing people after this rubbish dump in Guatemala City collapsed.

At least four are dead.

Some entered illegally and were sifting through looking for things to sell.
Families of victims now face the task of burying their loved ones.
This woman describes how she found her husband's body.
Wife of man who died, Dominga Sanchez, says:

"When we arrived all the dirt rushed down. We ran, we left the area and my husband didn't appear. We went all crazy looking for his family and then we found him, but he was already dead."

The dump is the capital's largest and receives about 500 truckloads of rubbish every day.
Tags: garbage Guatemala
 
