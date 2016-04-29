Girl pulled from rubble of Aleppo air strike

By Reuters April 29, 2016 | 10:41 am GMT+7

Video was posted to the internet on Thursday (April 28) purports to show a little girl being rescued from under the rubble of a building hit by an air strike in the rebel-held Al Kalaseh neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria.

The girl survived the attack and was later pulled from a hollow space under the rubble of a house.

She looked shocked and bruised but with no apparent serious wounds.

Aleppo is at the epicentre of a military escalation that has undermined peace talks in Geneva aimed at ending the five-year-old war. U.N. envoy Staffan de Mistura appealed to the presidents of the United States and Russia to intervene.

Six days of air strikes and rebel shelling in Aleppo, which is split between government forces and rebels, have killed some 200 people in the city, two-thirds of them on the opposition side, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says.