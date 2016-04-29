The most read Vietnamese newspaper
air strike
Syrian and Russian aircraft step up bombing of Aleppo city
Nearly 50 air strikes hit rebel-held areas in and around the Syrian city of Aleppo on Sunday in some of the heaviest recent raids by Russian and ...
Coalition strike kills key IS leader in Iraq: Pentagon
The Pentagon confirms an air strike last week killed Abu Wahib, Islamic State's military emir for the Anbar ...
Girl pulled from rubble of Aleppo air strike
Video was posted to the internet on Thursday (April 28) purports to show a little girl being rescued from under the rubble of a building hit by an air strike in the rebel-held Al ...
April 29, 2016 | 10:41 am GMT+7
Syria ceasefire "barely alive": U.N.
Air strikes destroy a hospital and kill dozens of people in rebel-held areas of Syria's Aleppo including children and doctors with no one taking responsibility for the attack.
April 29, 2016 | 08:41 am GMT+7
