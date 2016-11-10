VnExpress International
Reverse migration? Pollution in India's cities draws residents back to rural life

City pollution has triggered a reverse migration trend in India - from the city to the countryside.

Cities make for healthier, happier people - report

Contrary to popular belief, busy city centers beat suburban living when it comes to human wellbeing, as ...

Film screening: Development failures and challenges

Short documentaries on housing failures and challenges facing developing countries.
September 22, 2017 | 11:22 am GMT+7

Film screening: The Human scale

With follow-up discussions on urban sociology. 
September 22, 2017 | 11:03 am GMT+7

Saigon is sinking: Land subsidence an alarming issue in southern Vietnam - expert

Sinking land has been blamed on excessive extraction of groundwater, as well as rapid urbanization.
April 24, 2017 | 09:03 pm GMT+7

Vietnam's imperial city to keep lights on for tourists

City officials hope that keeping street, park and business lights on will brighten the city's image.
February 10, 2017 | 09:43 am GMT+7

Ho Chi Minh City needs 400 new street names

Otherwise, taxi drivers will have a tough time finding their customers.
November 10, 2016 | 04:19 pm GMT+7
 
