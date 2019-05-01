Graffiti deface Da Nang streets, annoy authorities

Walls in the central city of Da Nang are teeming with graffiti, especially in the downtown Hai Chau, Son Tra and Ngu Hanh Son Districts.

Graffiti on the wall of the Da Nang People's Committee office on Tran Phu Street.

The Buu Dien Guesthouse on Bach Dang Street.

Even areas surrounding the Dien Hai Fortress, a national heritage built in 1823, in Hai Chau District cannot escape the graffiti artists.

Bus stops on Le Loi and Le Duan streets are also defaced.

The office of the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam on Nguyen Chi Thanh Street.

Fences surrounding construction projects are an easy target...

...As are abandoned projects near the backpackers area in Ngu Hanh Son District.

Da Nang plans to step up surveillance to punish people who "negatively affect the city's urban aesthetics," Huynh Van Hung, director of its Department of Culture and Sports, said.

He called on members of the public to report to relevant authorities if they see anyone painting graffiti.

Authorities have painted over some of the graffiti, but more are left, he added.

"[Graffiti] can only be gotten rid of temporarily. The original urban aesthetics cannot ever be restored."