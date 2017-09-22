VnExpress International
Film screening: The Human scale

September 22, 2017 | 11:03 am GMT+7
Opening: 03:00 pm, Sun 24 Sep 2017
Heritage Space Dolphin Plaza, 6 Nguyen Hoang

With follow-up discussions on urban sociology. 

From the organizer

The documentary 'The Human Scale' will be followed by a presentation by Prof. Chi from National University of Civil Engeneering who will be outlining strategies for the redevelopment of Hanoi's city center. Another presentation from Hoang Huu Phe from Vinaconex R&D JSC will follow showing his research and theories on strategies for housing development/sustainability.

Life in megacity is both enchanting and problematic. Today we face climate change, loneliness and severe health issues due to our way of life. The Danish architect and professor Jan Gehl has studied human behavior in cities for 40 years. He has documented how modern cities repel human interaction, and argues that we can build cities in a way that takes the human need for inclusion and intimacy into account.

Tags: urban film screening heritage space
 
