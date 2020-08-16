Saigon sewer cleaners keep life flowing

"When I finished high school, I did not take the university entrance exam and had no idea what to do.When my father suggested I should work as a sewer cleaner, I gave it a try and stuck with it," Son said.

The heat inside the pits can be ferocious. They do not wear masks as they can be suffocated. Son said the job is hard and dirty, but affords him a stable income (around VND10 million [$432.8] per month). "Working with my father is also convenient," he added.