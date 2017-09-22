VnExpress International
Film screening: Development failures and challenges

September 22, 2017 | 11:22 am GMT+7
Opening: 04:30 pm, Sat 23 Sep 2017
Heritage Space Dolphin Plaza, 6 Nguyễn Hoàng

Short documentaries on housing failures and challenges facing developing countries.

Torre David (22 mins)
This documentary reveals what life was like for residents of the highest vertical slum before their eviction in 2014.

Occupying Brazil (25 mins)
Thousands turn to the illegal occupation of Sao Paulo’s abandoned high rises as an alternative to life on the street.

Mumbai-Maximum City Under Pressure (15 mins)
It examines the critical issues impacting the sustainable development of Mumbai and what can be learnt by the socially and economically vibrant informal neighborhoods.

Tickets sold at entrance
- VND30,000 ($1.32) every Saturday
- VND50,000 every Sunday
- VND70,000: combo  (two screenings every week)
- VND200,000: combo (six screenings for whole project)
Discount VND10,000/ticket for students and members of Heritage Space Library (does not apply for combo tickets). Please bring your student card or membership card.

Tags: urban heritage space
 
