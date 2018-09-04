Exploring a few 'urban caves' in Vietnam's capital city

Conditions are similar in another corner of Dong Da District, Alley 200 off Ton Duc Thang Street. The 400-meter alley is two meters wide, but with many houses encroaching into the upper space with protruding constructions on higher floors, all the sunlight is blocked out. Some people inside the alley said their houses stay wet all year round from the humidity; many people suffer from respiratory illnesses in summer and winter. But living in a dark alley also has its “benefits.” The alley becomes a very cool space, very pleasant to return to after working under the scorching sun, one of the residents said.