Tag traffic violations
Vietnam cracks down on violent road traffic violators

An online video of a policeman being thrown off a running truck has really upset the government.

Traffic police should be allowed to fire on fleeing vehicles: senior police official

Police would have the right to take aim at vehicles under a wider range of circumstances.

Pokemon Go player has smartphone snatched in Saigon

While you're looking for Pokemon, robbers are looking at your smartphone.
